Senate, Oxfam-Pakistan Sign MOU To Support Youth Of Less Developed Areas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Senate, Oxfam-Pakistan sign MOU to support youth of less developed areas

Senate and Oxfam-Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the youth of less developed areas of the country under Senate's flagship 'Youth Engagement Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Senate and Oxfam-Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the youth of less developed areas of the country under Senate's flagship 'Youth Engagement Programme.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Akhar Nazeer, Secretary Senate of Pakistan and Muhammad Qazilbash, Country Director, Oxfam-Pakistan on behalf of their respective organizations, said a statement issued here.

This initiative has been taken by the Chairman Senate to provide equal opportunities to the young generation of the country in cooperation with the social partners to ensure that nation builders of tomorrow should be adequately facilitated to meet the challenges of today.

Under the MOU, Oxfam and Senate Secretariat will also collaborate for use of information and communication technologies (ICT), from both the policy and technical perspectives, to improve representation, law-making and oversight, and increase parliament's openness, accessibility, accountability and effectiveness.

This collaboration will also result in establishing and operationalizing a comprehensive 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme' for effective strategy of the Senate with all stakeholders.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the world has never witnessed , in modern history, a global situation of this specific magnitude and added situation was tough but with the blessing of Allah Almighty, it would be overcome.

On the occasion, laptops were handed over to the youth of Chaghi by the Country Director ofOxfam-Pakistan.

