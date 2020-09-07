Senate panel asks PBC to improve presentation to meet requirements of changing times

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday directed the management of Radio Pakistan to improve its presentation especially of news and current affairs to meet requirements of changing times.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Faisal Javed, appreciated the content of the Radio Pakistan especially its presence on social media.

The committee asked the management of Radio Pakistan to set up committees for attending complaint of general public.

Senator Faisal Javed asked the management of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to create awareness on child abuse through public service messaging.

Pir Sabir Shah said all national issued should be prioritized and highlighted by PBC in all languages.

Senator Rubina Khalid said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television should join hands for giving early warning for calamities like floods to minimize loss of lives.

To a question from Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Durrani said the anti-harassment committee was functional in Radio Pakistan.

Faisal Javed said many national institutions were destroyed due to recruitments in violation of merit, which also deprived deserving people of their due right.

The committee was given comprehensive briefing by Director General PBC, Ambreen Jan, on the structure, programming and working.

The meeting was informed that there were a total of 32 broadcasting houses, out of which Peshawar was the oldest, established in 1935 and Sialkot was the latest set up in 2009.

The meeting was informed that there were a total of 56 FM radio channels of the PBC out of which 21 were entertainment channels, 19 Sautul Quran channels, 11 community channels, three Dhanak channels, and two Dosti Channels (China Radio International).

Out 24 AM PBC channels, 23 were medium wave and only one was short wave channel. The meeting was informed that total daily broadcast hours of Radio Pakistan were 1121 in 30 languages including 23 local and seven foreign languages.

Overall two million minutes recordings were available with the PBC out of which 0.78 million minutes have been digitalized in Central Production Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that PBC has active presence at the social media having 2.56 million followers on face book and 0.6 million followers on twitter.

Radio Pakistan has a bilingual website on average 5,478 internet users access its website daily and its transmission was available on live audio streaming. Live video streaming was also available of face book with daily views about 10,006.

About the future initiatives, the meeting was informed that digital radio migration project was approved by PBC board in January this year, which would be implemented in three phases.

Its composite PC-I of three phases was prepared at a total cost of Rs 10.509 billion.

The meeting informed that existing strength of human resource stood at 2357 against the sanctioned strength of 3264.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Maula Bux, Rukhsana Zubairi, Pir Sabir Shah and Rubina Khalid.

Besides Secretary Information, senior officials from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Radio Pakistan also attended the meeting.