Senate panel asks PTV management to start programmes for saving national art, culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Friday asked the Pakistan Television Corporation management to start revolutionary programmes to save national art, culture and talent.

The meeting chaired by Faisal Javed Khan, was discussing the details of the appointments made in the ptv during past one year.

The committee members said that creative people had lost their jobs as PTV has stopped production of programmes and drama serials.

Chairman of the panel Faisal Javed said that by start of programme production not only national culture would be promoted but actors, singers and other artists would also get jobs.

He said it was good to know that the new management had fired the services of those getting salaries over Rs 1 million but added that salaries of lower staff should be increased who work hard. He asked the PTV management that it should save money and spend on the artists and writers.

He said the PTV had the responsibility of character building of the new generation and promoting the national narrative.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahhira Shahid informed the committee that the previous management of PTV had hired the services of highly paid employees but recently the news board of directors set the benchmark of Rs 350,000 salary package for its officers. Those getting hefty packages were offered to readjust their salaries or quit the job.

She said that PTV General Managers meeting was held on Thursday in which they were directed to focus on content and promotion of state narrative and character building of the new generation.

The committee was of the opinion that the PTV needed to improve its position on digital media platforms on the war footing and the committee was ready to provide any assistance to the management in this regard. The committee also gave the observation that there was much scope for improvement in PTV sports channel.

The committee was informed that a plan was prepared to increase coverage of national game hockey and football besides cricket.

The committee stressed the need for early implementation of national film policy to ensure revival of the film industry in Pakistan. It also called for finalization of national advertising policy and revival of PTV awards, which used to be permanent feature during the glorious days of the national broadcaster.

The committee deferred the agenda item related to termination of the employees of Radio Pakistan till next meeting with the directives to provide them relevant details.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sajjad Hussain Toori, Rubina Khalid, Engineer Rulhsana Zubairi, and Atta ur Rehman. Senator Behramand Khan Tangi attended the meeting on special invitation as he had moved the question regarding Names, designations, grades, educational qualification and place of domicile of the persons hired in PTV during past one year.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Saleem Baig, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Director General Ambreen Jan and other senior officials from the ministry and attached departments.