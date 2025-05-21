The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday praised state media especially PTV's efforts for effectively countering Indian media's misleading propaganda during the recent tensions and for presenting factual information to the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday praised state media especially PTV's efforts for effectively countering Indian media's misleading propaganda during the recent tensions and for presenting factual information to the nation.

The committee meeting chaired by Syed Ali Zafar felicitated Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar , Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan for excellent performance, said a press release.

Committee highlighted the nonpayment of salaries and pensions to the employees of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reiterated that employees of Radio Pakistan are receiving salaries as per 2023 Pay and Pension criteria, however, the irony is that their taxes are being deducted as per 2024 criteria. Officials informed that their salaries have not increased due to non concurrence of Finance Division on the matter and budgetary shortfall.

The Committee decided to take up the matter with the Finance Division in the upcoming meeting.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar demanded that opposition speeches should also be aired.

In reply, Secretary Information and Broadcasting stated that the PTVC doesn’t have written SoPs for live transmission of Parliamentarians Speeches.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Ambreen Jan, briefed the committee that ptv was established with aim to inform and educate the people of Pakistan while upholding the national interest and cultural values of the country.

As of now, nine channels are working under the umbrella of PTV with active centers at seven different locations across the country.

Referring to the Financial standing of the country, PTV collects around Rs. 10.2 Billion annually in lieu of tv fee, which are collected from the electricity consumers through bills.

Additionally, PTV earns around Rs. 3.0 billion annually through advertisements and sponsorships. However, the major chunk of the earnings,around Rs. 9 Billion, is being spent on the salaries of employees,whose current strength stands at 4201. Moreover, PTVC is focused on digitalization to further increase the revenue of the organization.

Discussing the Government’s use of media advertisements,along with the breakdown of advertisements to several media outlets since the incumbent government assumed office, Officials informed that the complete details of advertisements will be provided upon the completion of current Financial Year.

Additionally, Senator Aon Abbas highlighted the cases registered against various individuals under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Secretary Information and Broadcasting informed that the ministry couldn’t provide the details of cases registered under the PECA act as the matter falls under the Interior ministry. The Committee recommended the ministry to provide the details of the case in the upcoming meeting.

Senators Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui,Pervaiz Rashid,Sarmad Ali,Aon Abbas,Jan Muhammad,Faisal Vawda,Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and other relevant were also in attendance.