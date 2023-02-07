UrduPoint.com

Senate Panel Directs To Remove Deputy Manager NTDC For Country-wide Power Breakdown

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:43 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of the Secretary Power Division and Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in the meeting and directed to remove Deputy Manager NTDC from his post for prolonged country-wide power outage on January 23

The Committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair also expressed dissatisfaction over the committee set up to find causes of the prolonged power breakdown in the country and directed the Ministry of Power Division to submit the inquiry report at the earliest.

The Additional Secretary Power Division apprised the committee that the report was not yet finalized and still investigation was under progress.

The Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) informed that after a country-wide power outage in 2021, the NTDC was directed to carry out a study from foreign experts to stop the reoccurrence of power breakdown. However, no action was taken in this regard, he added.

The NTDC officials told that the black start facility was available in different power plants of the country adding that Tarbela, Mangla, Warsak and Uch Power plants were used to restore the power system while this facility was also available at Kotri, Faisalabad and Shahdara.

The committee also sought details of MDs appointed in NTDC during the period of 2013 to date. The Senate Panel also discussed the issue of recruitment in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The Committee directed to relieve 128 persons appointed in the company and inform the committee about the development through a letter. Merit was not only violated during the appointment process in the PESCO but also committee's recommendations were also ignored.

The NTDC officials also briefed the Senate Panel Double Circuit Transmission Line from Daus to Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Sarwar Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Sana Jamali, HajiHidayatullah, Muhammad Asad Junejo and officials of concerned departments and the ministry.

