UrduPoint.com

Senate Panel For Streamlining Matters Related To Issuance Of Flight-operation Licences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Senate panel for streamlining matters related to issuance of flight-operation licences

The Senate's Sub-Committee on Aviation Thursday underlined the need for streamlining the matters related issuance of fresh licences to Airline operations for domestic and international flights with certain amendments in the Civil Aviation Rules-1994 and the National Aviation Policy-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate's Sub-Committee on Aviation Thursday underlined the need for streamlining the matters related issuance of fresh licences to Airline operations for domestic and international flights with certain amendments in the Civil Aviation Rules-1994 and the National Aviation Policy-2019.

"This issue is of prime importance and rules should be drawn to provide facilities to RPT operators and not problems," the committee convener Senator Saleem Mandviwalla observed after the representatives of Regular Public Transport (RPT) operators informed that the Airline operators had to face two to three-year delay in getting fresh licence for domestic and international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority officials explained the procedural matters and security clearance before issuing the licences.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan was of the view that hindrance in swift issuance of the licences should be removed for promotion of the aviation sector in the country.

Senator Aon Abbas advised the committee to fix a timeline for issuance of license which could not be exceeding from 45 to 60 days and all the ministries concerned should complete their queries within the given time.

The RPT operators also expressed their concerns about the difficulties they faced in importing aircraft parts.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that Customs Authority should accept undertaking from the operators, so that they could import the parts until the final approval from the authority concerned.

Member National Assembly Shahid khaqan Abbasi, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, suggested declaring airports 'duty-free zones' like as of Dubai so that the operators could import parts of aircraft that would remain in the airport area.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Afnan Ullah Khan and Aon Abbas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a special invitee and representatives from Civil Aviation Authority and its attached departments.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Dubai All From Airport

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

1 hour ago
 3rd party evaluation teams declare anti-polio driv ..

3rd party evaluation teams declare anti-polio drive 98 per cent successful; DC

5 minutes ago
 CM has devised effective monitoring system for goo ..

CM has devised effective monitoring system for good governance: SACM

5 minutes ago
 Govt resolving business community issues: FIEDMC c ..

Govt resolving business community issues: FIEDMC chairman

5 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

2 hours ago
 Innovative inventions must be protected: VP FCCI

Innovative inventions must be protected: VP FCCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.