Senate panel for streamlining matters related to issuance of flight-operation licences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate's Sub-Committee on Aviation Thursday underlined the need for streamlining the matters related issuance of fresh licences to Airline operations for domestic and international flights with certain amendments in the Civil Aviation Rules-1994 and the National Aviation Policy-2019.

"This issue is of prime importance and rules should be drawn to provide facilities to RPT operators and not problems," the committee convener Senator Saleem Mandviwalla observed after the representatives of Regular Public Transport (RPT) operators informed that the Airline operators had to face two to three-year delay in getting fresh licence for domestic and international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority officials explained the procedural matters and security clearance before issuing the licences.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan was of the view that hindrance in swift issuance of the licences should be removed for promotion of the aviation sector in the country.

Senator Aon Abbas advised the committee to fix a timeline for issuance of license which could not be exceeding from 45 to 60 days and all the ministries concerned should complete their queries within the given time.

The RPT operators also expressed their concerns about the difficulties they faced in importing aircraft parts.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that Customs Authority should accept undertaking from the operators, so that they could import the parts until the final approval from the authority concerned.

Member National Assembly Shahid khaqan Abbasi, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, suggested declaring airports 'duty-free zones' like as of Dubai so that the operators could import parts of aircraft that would remain in the airport area.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Afnan Ullah Khan and Aon Abbas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a special invitee and representatives from Civil Aviation Authority and its attached departments.