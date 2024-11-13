Senate panel instructs ministry to restore widow’s residence, provide occupant’s profile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to return the widow's residence until the matter is resolved and requested a detailed profile of the new occupant.

A meeting of the sub committee chaired by Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, convened to address the pressing issue of a widow’s contested claim over an official residence.

The dispute involves a widow's claim that her late husband's official residence was unfairly allocated to someone ineligible for government accommodation. She alleged the allotment was made under dubious circumstances and that she has been denied access to the residence, despite her entitlement.

The Ministry of Housing and Works stated that Quarter No. 9/9-D in G-9/2 was allotted to Allah Ditto, a Security Assistant with the Senate Secretariat, on 3rd August 1999. Ditto occupied the residence on 11th August 2001 and passed away on 8th September 2023, after retiring on 16th April 2024.

The Ministry clarified that, under current rules, a widow is entitled to retain the government accommodation until the deceased’s retirement age or as per the Prime Minister's Assistance Package, whichever is earlier.

In this case, the widow missed the deadline to join government service by 16th April 2024, leading to the allotment's cancellation on 17th April 2024, with formal notice issued on 19th July 2024.

The house was allotted to Amjad Khan, a Computer Lab Assistant at the Pakistan Planning and Management Institute, on 2nd July 2024, after his registration on the General Waiting List. The widow's belongings were removed, and the house was handed over to Khan on 29th August 2024.

The committee heard the widow’s emotional testimony, in which she alleged harassment by the new occupant and denial of access to her personal property, including her car inside the residence.

The widow also stated that previous ombudsman rulings were in her favor and accused the Ministry of misleading the committee with false information and case manipulation.

Further inquiries will include a review of similar cases handled by the ombudsman, the decisions regarding policy relaxations, and an in-depth briefing on the competent authorities responsible for managing such cases.

The committee agreed to defer the matter for further deliberation at the Ministry's request, stressing the need for a thorough investigation to ensure fairness and transparency. The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Aslam Abro and senior Ministry officials.