Senate panel investigates delays in border market operations, Pak-Iran trade issues

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday discussed the initiatives launched by the Ministry of Commerce to promote local trade facilities, including the border markets in less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday discussed the initiatives launched by the Ministry of Commerce to promote local trade facilities, including the border markets in less developed areas.

During the meeting of the committee

chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, officials of the Commerce Ministry informed that the government had initiated border markets with Iran and Afghanistan, however, the latter had rejected the proposal. Moreover, the physical structure of the border market with Iran was in place; however, it has not become operational due to delays from the Iranian government and lack of road connectivity in the region. The panel was informed that the government has also notified a duty concession for the border markets. Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar stated that in a recent meeting of a trade delegation with Iranian officials, the Iranian officials highlighted that the border markets have been delayed due to delays on the part of the Pakistani government. The committee, in order to identify the cause of the delay, recommended that the Ministry provide details of communications held with the Iranian government within seven days.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the policy guidelines concerning the certificate of origin for Iranian-origin goods and the way forward to streamline Pak-Iran trade issues. Officials of the Commerce Ministry informed that trade with Iran cannot be conducted through banking channels due to the existing US sanctions on Iran. However, the Balochistan High Court exempted the import/export form for trade with Iran in its stay, which was vacated in October of last year.

Afterwards, the government introduced a 45-day waiver for Iranian-origin products, which has also expired. Senator Shahzaib Durrani questioned the fate of the goods ordered before the expiry of the waiver, for which payment has been made and which were currently lying at the port awaiting approval. The committee directed the State Bank of Pakistan and the Commerce Ministry to conduct a joint meeting on the issue so that the goods lying at the port could be cleared and individuals could be saved from losses.

Earlier in the meeting, the Committee discussed the recent status of the committee recommendations made in the previous meeting regarding the alleged corruption in the Park Road Federal Government Housing Scheme. The committee had directed the Housing Ministry to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Kamran Ali Afzal, expressed satisfaction with the NESPAK fact-finding and stated that the FIA is also conducting the inquiry and should analyze the report before conducting any further investigation.

The committee chairman opined that it would be better if the ministry conducted the inquiry, as its officials understood the technicalities of the matter. The committee directed the Ministry to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report within two weeks.

Senators Muhammad Aslam Abro,Falak Naz,Danesh Kumar,Hamid Khan and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar attended the meeting.

Secretary Cabinet Division Kamran Ali Afzal, Additional Secretary Finance and Revenue Amjad Mahmood and other senior officials from relevant departments were also present in the meeting.