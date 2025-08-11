Senate panel lauds Power Division for record loss reduction, historic reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday extended appreciation to the Power Division for achieving unprecedented reforms, including reducing losses by Rs191 billion — a first in the country’s history.

During a meeting, committee members, along with the Energy Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, commended the Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari for steering significant improvements in the sector.

Senator Mohsin Aziz assured to present certificates of appreciation to the division in recognition of its performance.

The committee also hailed the division’s decision to bring down electricity wheeling charges to a historic low and lauded the elimination of Rs780 billion from the national circular debt.

Members acknowledged the Power Division’s effective handling of sectoral challenges and termed the reforms a milestone towards improving efficiency and financial discipline in the country’s energy sector.