Senate panel meets president Arab Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistani Senate delegation headed by Vice President International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Mohamed Ali Houmed on Tuesday met with Arab Parliament President M. Adel Bin Abdoul Rahman Al Hassoumi in Djibouti.

The panel extended the invitation to visit IPC headquarters in Islamabad which was accepted by the President Al Hassoumi, said a press release.

The delegation included Secretary-General International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, along with Fayyaz Thaheem, Manager Procurement, and Coordination IPC.

International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) membership forms were shared with President of Arab Parliament M. Adel Bin Abdoul Rahman Al Hassoumi, it further said.

Moreover, the IPC Vice President also presented the invitation letter of the President of IPC Senator Muhammed Sadiq Sanjrani to the President of Arab Parliament.

He welcomed the International Parliamentarians' congress (IPC) and invited the delegation of to visit the headquarters of Arab Parliament in Egypt.