UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Panel Rejects PRRM Bill

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Senate panel rejects PRRM Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday rejected a ( private Bill) the Protection of the Rights of Religious Minorities (PRRM) Bill, saying minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in the country.

The meeting of the committee chaired by JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri observed that existing laws were already providing unprecedented religious freedom to minorities.

The Bill was presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the Incumbent government was constructing even temples for minorities. Minorities have the liberty to establish their religious educational institutes. Temple vandalising in Karak had wrongly been attributed to the Muslims.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq termed the Minority Protection Bill as part of the agenda of non governmental organisations (NGOs), saying Nikah of juveniles can't be solemnised.

Mover of the Bill Javed Abbasi said the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees minority rights. Eight million Hindus were living in Pakistan. Minorities should have the opportunities to go to their sacred religious places in a free environment.

PPP Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi (Kishoo Bai) walked out from the meeting in a protest over rejection of the Bill.

The committee endorsed the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, (Amendment) Bill 2020 with the directions of further amendments in it.

The Bill was moved by Senator Javed Abbasi.

Javed Abbasi said special allowance for elderly parents, who have no other source of income, should be made part of the law.

The Committee approved amending Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961.

The committee also approved The Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The committee discussed evolving a mechanism for the protection of Quranic verses published in newspapers and others.

Briefing the committee, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Khan Jaffar said the ministry has decided to establish a recycling plant in the capital to dispose of old pages of the Holy Quran.

A plant will be established on the capital's outskirts to recycle old pages of the Quran, he said, adding that this will be the country's first such recycling plant. Ministry was issuing guidelines to newspapers for publication of Quranic verses in newspapers.

Nan Bais (Bread Bakers) had been instructed to use khaki paper instead of newspapers.

The ministry has prepared a Bill, according to which a board would be assigned the responsibilities to supervise publication of Quran.

The committee directed the ministry to devise the mechanism of recycling in collaboration with the provinces.

Senator Fida Muhammad Khan suggested for banning publication of Quranic verses in newspapers and stressed imposing life imprisonment to desecrators of the holy Quran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Protest Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Temple Karak 2020 Muslim Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

1 minute ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

1 hour ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 hours ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.