Senate panel resents non-implementation of quota for tribal students in medical, engineering colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A Senate penal on Monday expressed resentment over non-implementation on allocated quota for the students of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas FATA ) in engineering and medical colleges and universities.

Chairing the meeting of Senate's Standing Committee for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) here, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that no one would be allowed to play with future of students of the erstwhile FATA.

He said the tribal students suffered due to lack of coordination between educational institutions.

The institutions, he said, should respect the sanctity of the parliament and ensure implementation of policies adopted for public welfare.

He said that the committee was taking this issue very seriously and therefore it was included in the agenda of every committee meeting.

The committee sought detailed response from the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Engineering Council, Pakistan Medical Commission and provincial authorities about progress on observing of quota.

However, the committee, after the briefings, said lack of coordination among the institutions was visible and the issue needed to be resolved.

The committee members also criticized the performance of the institutions and said that they were passing buck to one another. They should devise a road map for taking practical steps to resolve an issue important for the future of students, they added.

The committee directed all the medical colleges to submit their proposals to the Pakistan Medical Commission within a week to double quota of students of the tribal areas and the commission was asked to move ahead in light of the proposals.

The head of the Pakistan Medical Commission informed that there was no compromise on quality in the field of medical, however, the commission would carefully review the suggestions provided by all medical colleges and would take steps to double the quota.

A representative of the Pakistan Engineering Council said that the Higher Education Commission had been informed that all engineering universities had been asked to double quota for the students of the merged tribal areas.

The Managing Director of Small Industries Development board (SIDB) briefed the committee on the development of industrial zone at Dara Adamkhel.

He said that thousands of people were associated with the arms industry in Dara Adamkhel and recognizing the importance of the sector, the government had decided to create a small industrial estate in the area and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced the project.

Senators Shameem Afridi, Sardar Mohammad Yaqoub Khan Nasar, Fida Muhammad, Atta-ur-Rehman , Mohsin Aziz Secretary SAFRON and other officials attended the committee meeting.