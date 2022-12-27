UrduPoint.com

Senate Panel Seeks Education, Law Ministries' Input On Narcotics Bill 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Standing Committee of the Senate on Narcotics Control on Tuesday directed the ministries of education and law to give its input on the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which mainly involved educational institutions.

The directives were passed by Chairman Committee of Narcotics Substances Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary at the request of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti.

Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control Humaira Ahmed stated that the bill, which involved the educational institutions, had been sent to the ministry concerned for its input, but the latter had not responded on the matter so far.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, mover of the bill, said its Primary objective was to reduce drugs' usage in the varsities and ensure the creation of a healthy environment for the students.

The panel also deliberated on the current status of a drug trafficking case against Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

The committee was told that the court had decided in the favour of Rana Sanaullah.

The secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control informed the committee that an inquiry had been initiated to probe the matter related to the alleged involvement of some officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force in bribery at the Islamabad airport.

The report would be submitted before the committee once it was completed, she added.

The senate body was also briefed about the steps taken by the ministry so far for the eradication of drugs from the country.

The federal minister remarked that the ministry had taken stern action against the drugs' peddlers and seized 100 metric tons of drugs in the last few months.

The committee congratulated the ministry for their efforts and assured full support in curbing the menace of drug from the country.

The meeting was attended by Senator Naseebullah Bazai,Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed,Senator Falak Naz,Senator Dost Muhammad Khan,Senator Mohsin Aziz,Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control Humaira Ahmed, and other relevant officers were also in attendance.

