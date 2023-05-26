UrduPoint.com

Senate Panel Seeks Province-wise Income Details Of Telecom Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide province-wise income details generated by telecom companies during the last one decade

The committee that met here with Kauda Babar while discussing the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was informed of the technicalities involved and the reasons for requiring more time for vetting.

The Ministry of Law was of the view that the document may be reviewed in light of Article 74 of the Constitution. The Senate body directed the Ministry to return to the Committee after fulfilling all codal formalities within 15 days.

The Committee was of the view that Telecom companies must focus towards developing communities via their CSR Programmes, especially in the health and education sectors.

It was asserted that a framework must be developed by the Ministry in that regard.

The question raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding year-wise details of funds available to Universal Service Fund (USF) since its inception and those lying with the Ministry of Finance was disposed of.

Among other senators the meeting was attended by Naseema Ehsan, Sania Nishtar, Rubina Khalid, Sana Jamali, Afnanullah Khan, Shahdat Awan and senior officers from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, along with all concerned including PTA and PTCL. Representatives of the Ministry of Law were present as well.

