Senate Panel Seeks Report On FGEHA Projects, Urges Rightsizing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday sought a detailed report on delays affecting the Lifestyle Residency Apartments, alongside progress updates on the Sky Garden and Margalla Enclave housing schemes—projects under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).
Chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, the committee underscored the need for rightsizing within FGEHA, advocating internal restructuring over fresh appointments. Members expressed concern over alleged irregularities, unpaid rents, and persistent delays, urging swift corrective action and stronger accountability mechanisms.
The committee also directed a comprehensive briefing on the dissolution of Pak PWD, with a full report to be presented at the next meeting.
The meeting reviewed matters pertaining to the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.
Other issues discussed included the pending rent of NAB Courts operating in the Federal Lodge, Wafaqi Colony, Lahore — outstanding since 2021 and amounting to Rs 63.378 million — as well as the current status of Pak PWD after its dissolution, among others. The committee set a one-week deadline for the rent payment, failing which the NAB Courts will be required to vacate.
The meeting was attended by Senator Husna Bano, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan, and Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand.
FGEHA’s Director General Capt.(Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, MD PHA-F, DG Estate Office, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Director FIA, Secretary Committee, Deputy Commissioner Murree, President of UBL, among others, were also present.
