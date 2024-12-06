Senate panel slams CDA over missing property files, warns of action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Senate Committee on Government Assurances on Friday criticized the CDA’s handling of missing property files for houses in Islamabad’s I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors and warned that the matter would be raised with the Senate Chairman if not resolved within the specified time-frame.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, discussed the issue of missing property files for houses in Islamabad's I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) stated that they have launched an internal inquiry and are re-verifying all cases, revealing that the allotment of a plot in I-10/4 was fraudulent. The secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs emphasized the sensitivity of the matter, suggesting a review of the original court orders to confirm if an appeal was filed.

The missing file of the plot in Sector F-11/3 was also deliberated. The Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs noted that this matter had not been raised as an assurance in the House and emphasized the need to follow proper procedures within the Senate Committee’s mandate. The Committee Chairman, with the agreement of members, directed that the case be addressed through the appropriate channels.

The Committee also reviewed the assurance made by the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication during the Senate session on 04 August 2022 regarding the lack of 4g data and voice call services in the Dheri Mera area, Abbottabad district.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, who brought up the issue, expressed frustration over the lack of progress and the ongoing poor conditions. Other Committee members pointed out that areas in Balochistan and Waziristan face even greater challenges and suggested including all regions with connectivity issues in the list of recommendations.

An update on this matter will be discussed at the next meeting.

The Committee also reviewed the assurance provided by the minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination during the Senate sitting on January 4, 2022, regarding the provision of an MRI machine at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and the repair of the MRI machine at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad. It was reported that the MRI machine at PIMS has been operational since September 2023.

The MRI machine for the Polyclinic Hospital, however, will be installed in February 2025, as per negotiations with the Government of Japan. Although the machine has already arrived at the hospital, the installation was delayed due to the current situation in the country, with the Government of Japan now scheduling it for February next year.

Additionally, the Committee discussed the challenges associated with the claims process provided by Jubilee Insurance for Bahria University employees. The Higher education Commission (HEC) reported that out of 5,706 cases, 5,693 have been approved, with only 13 cases pending.

These remaining cases are anticipated to be resolved within 10 working days. Similarly, the issue of a road constructed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Quaid-e-Azam University's land was addressed. It was reported that the compensatory land has now been allocated.

Senators present included Gurdeep Singh, Kamran Murtaza, Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, and Haji Hidayatullah Khan, along with the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Special Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Special Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and senior officials from the relevant departments.