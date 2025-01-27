Open Menu

Senate Panels Present Key Reports In Upper House Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 07:38 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology presented significant reports in the Upper House of Parliament on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology presented significant reports in the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

Senator Umer Farooq, on behalf of Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman, presented the report on "The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In a separate presentation, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, introduced the report on the "Digital National Pakistan Bill, 2025."

