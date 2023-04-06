Close
Senate Parliamentary Committee Formed To Address Minorities' Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday that a parliamentary committee had been formed under the Chairmanship of Senator Liaquat Khan Turkai to address the issues and concerns faced by minorities in the country.

Talking to a national lobbying delegation for minority rights, led by Sehryar Sams, he said the committee would visit various areas of Pakistan to identify the problems faced by minorities so that timely steps can be taken to solve them.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by minorities in the country. During the meeting, the delegation recommended allocating a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs, increasing the seats of minorities in the Senate, and taking measures to protect sanitary workers.

The Senate Chairman has assured the minority delegation that steps will be taken to solve their problems and protect their rights. He also suggested bringing a law to protect the rights of sanitary workers, which can be debated in the Upper House of Parliament.

To ensure the provision of rights to minorities, the Senate Chairman has vowed to meet with the delegation every four months. He also plans to write letters to provincial governments to set up committees to take steps for the rights of minorities and solve their problems in collaboration with the parliamentary committee.

The Constitution of Pakistan and the religion of islam guarantee the rights of all minorities, the Chairman said, adding the matters regarding the 5% quota for minorities are currently being discussed in the Senate, with a motion and calling attention notice regarding the quota of minorities to be moved in the House for discussion.

While resources are limited in Pakistan and the country faces many challenges, the Chairman will take measures to solve the problems of minorities, considering the resources of the country. The delegation thanked the Chairman Senate for his efforts and commitment to protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

