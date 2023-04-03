Senate passed Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate has unanimously passed the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2022, which aims to prevent juveniles from falling into drug addiction.

The bill was presented by Mohsin Aziz and has been proposed to prevent juvenile addiction in a country where over 7 million people are addicted with 80% reported as juveniles.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill aims to conduct random searches and tests in educational institutions to deter drug use, especially synthetic drugs like crystal methamphetamine. Some institutions have failed to address the issue, and drugs are destroying children's character, discipline, health, and future. The proposed amendments aim to protect students found in possession of drugs from disciplinary or criminal proceedings.