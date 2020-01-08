Senate passed three bills pertaining to tenure of services chiefs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate on Wednesday passed three bills pertaining to the tenure of the services chiefs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Senate on Wednesday passed three bills pertaining to the tenure of the services chiefs. These bills are: "Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020", Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020", and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020".The bills were moved by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak.

It may be added that the National Assembly has already approved these bills.According to the statement of objects and reasons of the three bills, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, can specify tenure and terms and conditions of the service of the services chiefs and the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee.

This includes the grant of extension and re-appointments of the services chiefs.

The bills state that the President shall, on the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint the services chiefs and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for a tenure of three years.

The services chiefs and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee may be reappointed for additional tenure of three years or their tenures can be extended up to three years.According to the bills, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the army, air force or navy chiefs, or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever.

The House will now meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.