Senate passes 4 resolutions unanimously, acknowledges exemplary role of Dr Abdul Qadeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed four resolutions unanimously including acknowledged the exemplary role of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as the father of Pakistan's Nuclear program, who made the security of Pakistan invincible by transforming Pakistan into the first nuclear power in the Muslim World.

The House passed the resolution moved by Seemee Ezdi that the government should take steps to reduce level of the air pollution caused by transport, energy and industrial sectors by converting these to high quality Euro 5 fuel on emergency basis.

Saleem Manviwalla on behalf of other senators moved the resolution to pay tribute to the selfless and relentless sacrifice of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman Akram who sacrificed his life to save lives of residents of Islamabad and embraced Shahadat on 11th March 2020.

"The House honors his sacrifice and recommends that "Chand Tara Chowk" near Shakarparian, Islamabad be name as Wind Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed (Sitara-i-Basalat) Chowk," the resolution said.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar on behalf of other senators moved the resolution in the House to acknowledge the exemplary role of Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan as Father of Pakistan's Nuclear program.

Resolution was passed by the House unanimously. The House appreciated the role of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as man of honour for his country and islam who established many educational institutions, hospitals and mosques throughout the country.

The House recommended that the government may establish a of university of Science and Technology in the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, appoint a Chair in the Ghulam Ishaaq Khan Institute in the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and the life and struggles of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan may be included in the national educational curriculum at Federal and Provincial levels.

The House also expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of the great patriotic Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Senator Faisal Javed moved the resolution that house should recommend the recitation of Holy Quran with urdu translation and Darood Sharif at start of Public meetings and conferences and was passed by the House unanimously.