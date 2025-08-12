Open Menu

Senate Passes Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:07 PM

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025, approving it clause by clause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday passed the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025, approving it clause by clause.

The bill was presented by the Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, in the house.

Senate also referred the Daaish Schools Authority Bill 2025 to the concerned committee for further examination and deliberation.

