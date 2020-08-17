Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Senate on Monday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 related to FATF which has been already assented by the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 related to FATF which has been already assented by the National Assembly.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik presented the report on the bill following which the House passed the legislative proposal.

Under the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020, scope of the application of the penalties has been extended to those who are involved in terrorism in any manner outside the boundaries of the country and to provide legal powers to the Law enforcement agencies for speedy trial and disposal of the cases.

It would also help to match the penalties, fines and restrictions for same kind of punishments and to provide legal powers to the law enforcement agencies for speedy trial and disposal of the cases.

The freezing of assets of proscribed persons and organizations will help curb terrorism.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman presented report on the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020 but it could not sail smoothly.

Rehman Malik withdrew his one bill the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 following passage of the motion under Rule 115 tabled by him.

A report on the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also presented in the House.