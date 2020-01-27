Senate passes bill for maternity, paternity leave for employees:Senator Quratulain Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a bill of Senator Quratulain Marri for allowing maternity and paternity leave to the employees of public and private establishments.

When the bill was presented in the House, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar opposed it, saying there was already a law to give 90-day maternity leaves to the female employees while the male government employees could avail 48-day leaves in a year.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, working women were a growing reality in Pakistan.

In order to facilitate women to fulfill the obligations of motherhood without having to compromise on their professional growth, Article 37(e) of the Constitution of Pakistan provided the maternity benefits to women and entitled them to leave.

The bill aimed to provide expectant mothers maximum required leave in order to facilitate them. Presently law did not mandate provision of paternity leave for male employees where the need for the institutionalization of such support structure was no different. Research suggested that enabling fathers to look after their new born children had positive knock on effects. The early close relationship between the father and child had long term implications. This bill sought to provide fathers the opportunity to be there at the crucial time without the added responsibility of the workplace.