UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Bill For Private Higher Education Institute In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Senate passes bill for private higher education institute in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate has unanimously passed the Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2023, which aims to regulate its faculties, staff, and students by providing an enabling environment and infrastructure to help them develop their potential for scholarship, creative work, professional realization, and service.

The proposed institute will be the first private-sector higher education institution in Balochistan province, and a Federal charter is being sought for its establishment.

The resolution for the institute's establishment was passed by the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan on October 27, 2022.

Since the province does not have a provincial commission of higher education and is still following the federal Higher Education Commission (HEC), a federal charter is being sought for the institute. This move is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the education sector in Balochistan and help students achieve their full potential.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Balochistan Education Provincial Assembly October HEC

Recent Stories

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

4 minutes ago
 Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

1 hour ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

2 hours ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.