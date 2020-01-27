UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Bill To Make Vaccination Of Children Compulsory In Islamabad:Senator Ayesha Farooq

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Senate passes bill to make vaccination of children compulsory in Islamabad:Senator Ayesha Farooq

The senate on Monday passed the bill of Senator Ayesha Farooq to give power to the government to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory in Islamabad capital territory and to protect the health workers designated for immunization programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The senate on Monday passed the bill of Senator Ayesha Farooq to give power to the government to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory in Islamabad capital territory and to protect the health workers designated for immunization programmes.

Senator Ayesha Raza told the upper house that this bill was passed in the past as well but it lapsed in the National Assembly.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati supported the bill and said the government would pursue the bill in the National Assembly as well so it could become an act of the parliament.

According to statement of objects and reasons of the bill, in Pakistan, one out of ten children die before they reach their fifth birthday. A large percentage of these children die of diseases which could be prevented through vaccination.

Vaccination coverage in the country remained abysmally low despite a government run vaccination programme that was established in 1978 to provide free of cost vaccination services against fatal and disability causing infectious diseases.

The country was not on track to reach either MDG4 or its national immunization targets.

Each year billions of rupees in investment was made into the programme besides millions of Dollars in aid from international donors. Pakistan had an annual birth cohort of 5.7 million children and it had been the largest recipient of international support to date with over $ 842 million committed till 2019.

The bill made immunization compulsory for every child by involving a range of persuasive measures including pre conditions to issuance of NADRA B form and admissions to schools which would be granted provisionally to those not in possession of the certificates of vaccination.

