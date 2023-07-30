Open Menu

Senate Passes Cosmetics Bill For Quality Assurance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :On Sunday, the Senate unanimously passed the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which aims to regulate the quality, standard, labeling, packaging, manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sales of general cosmetics in the country.

Rana Maqbool Ahmed proposed a bill with the main aim of addressing the challenges in Pakistan's cosmetics industry. The government approved the bill to establish the Pakistan General Cosmetics Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The authority's role is to regulate the import, export, and business of general cosmetics in the country.

The aim of the bill is to regulate the manufacturing, trading, and marketing of general cosmetics in Pakistan.

The lack of a regulatory authority under the legislation has led to significant problems in these areas.

The global cosmetic industry has been growing rapidly over the past decades, with significant innovation and sales increases. In 2020, the market was valued at USD 341.1 billion and is expected to reach USD 560.50 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 5.1 percent. The proposed legislation is necessary to generate revenue and promote the Pakistani cosmetic industry worldwide. Given its innovative and complex nature, proper regulation through a regulatory body is essential.

