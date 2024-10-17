Open Menu

Senate Passes Deposit Protection, Establishment Of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bills Unanimously

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bills unanimously

The Senate on Thursday passed the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024 unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Senate on Thursday passed the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024 unanimously.

Minister for Finance and Revenue moved the bill to amend the Deposit Protection Corporation Act, 2016 (The Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024) in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that for the sake of stability of financial system, the bank resolution and recovery regime in Pakistan is being further strengthened. Resolution of financial institutions often depends upon a sound and reliable funding mechanism in order to enable the Resolution Authority to prepare and execute an effective resolution scheme that would be able to bridge any gaps in assets and liabilities of a non-viable bank. The funds held by a deposit protection agency is conceptually similar to the protection provided to depositors, in case of bank failure, as in both cases the funds provided by the deposit protection agency is used to protect deposits’ interest and contribute towards financial system’s stability.

The amendments are aimed at enhancing the mandate of the Deposit Protection Corporation from ‘Pay-box-only’ to Pay-box plus’ i-e to facilitate in the resolution of its member institution.

Similarly, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development moved the bill to establish special courts for adjudication of petitions in respect of immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis (The Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024) in the House.

Commenting on the salient features of the bill, Minister for Overseas Senator Saalik Hussain said that the bill has been moved on the great demand from the Pakistanis living abroad. It would ensure secure process of land purchasing through online process by overseas Pakistanis.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Syed Ali Zafar hailed the bill presented for the overseas. Meanwhile, Senator Danish Kumar said that overseas approached him and demanded to bring such kind of law to secure their property in Pakistan. Through online process of property purchasing, the overseas will not have to bear travel expenditures.

Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui said that the bill has already been approved from the committee.

The house passed the both the bills through clause by clause.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on behalf of Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi introduced the National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024 in the Senate.

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani referred the bill to the concern standing committee for detailed deliberation.

Moreover, the Finance Minister on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice laid before the Senate the Annual Report on the observance and implementation of principles of policy (2020-21), as required under clause (3) of Article 29 of the Constitution.

APP/raz-qsr

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Bank Ali Zafar 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..

9 minutes ago
 Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C' ..

Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship

1 minute ago
 APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leader ..

APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists

1 minute ago
 Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hos ..

Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level

1 minute ago
 CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful ho ..

CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot

1 minute ago
 SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills compe ..

SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition

3 minutes ago
District Admin collaborates with local industries ..

District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships

6 minutes ago
 Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

6 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

6 minutes ago
 SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on ..

SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on business rules, regulations

3 minutes ago
 Eight illegal buildings demolished

Eight illegal buildings demolished

6 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for ..

Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan