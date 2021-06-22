Senate passes domestic violence, senior citizen bills unanimously

The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously passed two landmark bills Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021 and The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously passed two landmark bills Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021 and The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari moved the bill "The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021" aiming to establish an effective system of protection, relief and rehabilitation of women, children and any vulnerable person against domestic violence.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said the Constitution through fundamental rights enshrined in it, mandates the state of Pakistan to protect its citizens from unlawful deprivation of life and liberty and holds inviolable the dignity of every person.

It also declares all citizens to be equal before the law and prohibits any discrimination based on sex. These rights to life, dignity and non-discrimination are violated through acts of domestic violence, which are systematic and widespread and occur regardless of age or socioeconomic status.

Besides, under United Nations Human Rights Convention ratified by the government of Pakistan particularly Convention on the Elimination of all forms of discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), states are obliged to take legislative measures for protection of women in domestic life.

Through this act, a legal and institutional framework has been proposed for the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory to ensure that victims of domestic violence are provided legal protection and relief and the perpetrators of this offence are punished. Such legislation has been made at the provincial level except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another bill 'The Islamabad Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021' was unanimously passed aiming to provide for the well-being, comfort and dignity of the senior citizens residing in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The statement of object and reasons said it is the duty of the state to provide protection, either directly or by means of institutions established to provide financial assistance to senior citizens. Every person has the inherent right to a healthy and comfortable home, a healthy diet, adequate clothing, care of physical and moral health, as well as right to means of recreation, work, stability and respect.

This bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the indigent senior citizens.

It also creates a council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the well-being, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari thanked all the lawmakers for their cooperation in passing these two important bills. She termed it a milestone for the women and children rights.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem also thanked lawmakers for the legislation on two very important bills.

He said the government would also welcome and adopt positive amendments proposed by lawmakers.

He said this house can do more better legislation through pro-active approach.

Meanwhile, he strongly condemned the statement of Senator Sherry Rehman and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the leader who clearly stated that "absolutely not". He said the drone attacks took place in Pakistan Peoples Party's era.

He said Prime Minister Khan has great honour for women. He said at present Pakistan has very clear foreign policy.