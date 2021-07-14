Senate passes Enforcement of Womenâ€™s Property Rights

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary says that PTV Home and PTV Sports will also be converted into HD soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) The Senate was informed that Pakistan Television news has been completely converted to High Definition (HD) and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate its HD transmission on 4th of next month.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain told the House during question hour that 550 million rupees were allocated for ptv for this purpose. He said that PTV Home and PTV sports will also be converted into HD soon. He said we have improved the performance of PTV over the last two years and we will completely make it profitable.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said it will be ensured that high-rise buildings have the basic facilities for the persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, The Senate unanimously passed the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It was moved by Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said several motorways and highways projects are being executed across the country at a cost of billions of rupees.

He said these projects include Chitral-Garam Chashma, Lodhran-Multan, Khushab-Awaran, Shikarpur-Rajanpur- DG Khan, Zhob-Kuchlak, Sialkot-Kharian, Hyderabad-Sukkur, Balkasr-Mianwali, Kharian-Rawalpindi, Quetta-Chaman and others.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the House that Pakistan International Airlines is scheduling special flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries.

He said 55 special flights will be operated this month to transport 11500 Pakistanis from abroad. He said a flight will also be sent to Saudi Arabia to bring back 85 prisoners released by the Saudi authorities on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

On points of public importance, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said different public welfare projects including Ehsaas are providing basic facilities to the masses in the country under the strict supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan came into power after 22 years of political struggle to serve the deprived and oppressed people and to boost the economy.

The House will meet again on Friday at 10 am.