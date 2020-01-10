Senate passes Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority Bill

The Senate on Friday passed 'The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019' as approved by the standing committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday passed 'The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019' as approved by the standing committee.

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema moved the bill for establishment of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority in the House.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says that Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is a public limited company registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan operating under auspices of Housing Ministry. The mandate of FGEHF is to provide affordable residential accommodation to the federal government employees and other specific groups on no profit, no lass basis without involving any funds or public exchequer.

So far FGEHF has launched five housing schemes and provided about 23,000 housing units. The bill will help extend jurisdiction of FGEHF to whole Pakistan with current projects at Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Karachi.

FGEHF is in the process of launching new projects under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) in Islamabad and other parts of the country in order to clear the huge backlog.

Meanwhile, the Senate chairman referred the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020) as passed by the National Assembly to the concerned committee for further deliberation. The bill was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Interior in the House.