UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Passes Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority Bill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Senate passes Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority Bill

The Senate on Friday passed 'The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019' as approved by the standing committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday passed 'The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019' as approved by the standing committee.

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema moved the bill for establishment of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority in the House.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says that Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is a public limited company registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan operating under auspices of Housing Ministry. The mandate of FGEHF is to provide affordable residential accommodation to the federal government employees and other specific groups on no profit, no lass basis without involving any funds or public exchequer.

So far FGEHF has launched five housing schemes and provided about 23,000 housing units. The bill will help extend jurisdiction of FGEHF to whole Pakistan with current projects at Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Karachi.

FGEHF is in the process of launching new projects under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) in Islamabad and other parts of the country in order to clear the huge backlog.

Meanwhile, the Senate chairman referred the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020) as passed by the National Assembly to the concerned committee for further deliberation. The bill was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Interior in the House.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Exchange Naya Pakistan Tariq Bashir Company Criminals 2019 2020 Government Housing Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan team advises budding players to make most ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to inaugurate Az ..

2 minutes ago

ITP fines Rs 44.167mln to traffic laws' violators ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

23 minutes ago

Sweden, Ukraine to Cooperate in Investigating Boei ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.