Senate Passes Four Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan passed four bills in a session chaired by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani here on Thursday.

The bills include “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024”, The Apostille Bill, 2024, (Abolishing the requirement of legalization for foreign public documents), The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024 and the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024” bill was passed by the majority of the upper house moved by Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Umer Farooq.

The Apostille Bill, 2024, (Abolishing the requirement of legalization for foreign public documents) and the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, of 2024 were passed unanimously while the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024 was passed by the majority of the House in its 342nd session.

Meanwhile, the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024 was referred to the concerned Standing Committee for further proceedings.

