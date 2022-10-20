Senate passes four bills with majority of votes

The Senate here on Thursday passed four bills clause by clause with majority of votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senate here on Thursday passed four bills clause by clause with majority of votes.

The bills included the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan and Minister Climate Change Sherry Rehman presented the bills.

Later, the house was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.