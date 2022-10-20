UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Four Bills With Majority Of Votes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Senate passes four bills with majority of votes

The Senate here on Thursday passed four bills clause by clause with majority of votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senate here on Thursday passed four bills clause by clause with majority of votes.

The bills included the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan and Minister Climate Change Sherry Rehman presented the bills.

Later, the house was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.

Related Topics

Senate Sherry Rehman Criminals

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding tort ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding torture during police custody

1 minute ago
 China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRI ..

China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRICS

1 minute ago
 Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special ..

Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special focus on 'economic diplomacy' ..

2 minutes ago
 Steps afoot for industrial development in South Pu ..

Steps afoot for industrial development in South Punjab, says Dr Ahmad

2 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Calls for General Election After T ..

UK Labour Party Calls for General Election After Truss' Resignation 'to Avoid Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 KP Inter-university Games: Women Badminton competi ..

KP Inter-university Games: Women Badminton competition begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.