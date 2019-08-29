Senate passes HIT Taxila Board Bill

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill further to amend the Heavy Industries Taxila Board Act, 1997 [The Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Bill 2019 clause by clause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed a bill further to amend the Heavy Industries Taxila Board Act, 1997 [The Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Bill 2019 clause by clause.

The bill was moved by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

Statement of Objective and Reasons:- Heavy Industries (HIT) functions under a Board established in 1994 which was later enacted by the Parliament as HIT board Act No. XII of 1997. Principal function of the Board is to meet needs of defence of the country and utilize surplus capacity of commercial activities.

Creation of potential outside the realm of existing capacity is essentially required to optimally utilize commercial potential of HIT and earn sufficient revenue to subsidize its budget. This can be achieved through Joint Ventures (JVs) with local entrepreneur and foreign companies.

HITB functions under government rules/regulations which do not commensurate with corporate requirements and are counterproductive to providing competitive edge in business.

The proposed JVs under a limited Company can be ensured by JV partners having profit motive.

Rebuild and manufacturing factories of HIT are specialized defence projects, and HIT with over 35 year's experience has achieved vast commercial potential. HIT is considered suitable for JV programmes with national/International partners for in-country manufacturing of commercial products such as automobiles, trucks, prime movers, railways wagons ect.

If this potential is tapped to its optimum, sufficient revenue can be generated to subsidize over increasing demand of funds for support of Army project.

The House also has withdrawn "The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019.

The House also disapproved "The Pakistan Medical Dental Council Ordinance 2019 (Ordinance No. II of 2019). The resolution to withdraw the ordinance was move by Senator Sherry Rehman.