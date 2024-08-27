Senate Passes ICT Local Government Amendment Bill 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:40 PM
The Senate on Tuesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as the Opposition benches voted against the bill
The 342nd Senate session chaired by Chairman, Yousaf Raza Gilani carried out the legislative business.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the Bill on behalf of Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
Senator Tarar said that a unanimous report was being presented by the Standing Committee on the Bill and it was decided among the members of the opposition and treasury benches in the Advisory Committee of the Senate for the passage of the legislation.
Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz emphasized the importance of detailed deliberations on the Bill before its approval.
He highlighted that the Senate should thoroughly review, debate, and assess the Bill, in accordance with constitutional and parliamentary norms, despite its passage in the National Assembly.
On the occasion, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani directed the treasury benches to send such legislation to the Committee concerned first as per the law, however since the matter was decided in the advisory committee, the Opposition should be allowed to present its considerations on the floor of the House.
The Chairman also welcomed the 38-member delegation of the Youth Parliament Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the visitors’ gallery.
