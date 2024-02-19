Senate Passes IIU Bill 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Senate on Monday passed a bill of the International Islamic University, (Amendment) bill-2023, with a majority vote after a clause-by-clause reading of the bill.
The bill moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, was aimed at ensuring faculty representation in the decision-making process of the university.
The amendment was needed as unlike other universities, the IIU Islamabad currently lacked this fundamental requirement. The legislation recognized the importance of teachers in the decision-making process of public sector universities.
This bill would help address the gap by providing elected faculty members with effective representation in decision-making syndicates and boards.
Recent Stories
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC grants bail to Sanam Javed's husband5 minutes ago
-
International media conference starts at UoS5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt ensured equal treatment to all political parties: Solangi5 minutes ago
-
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts6 minutes ago
-
Senate rejects criminal law amendment bill 202315 minutes ago
-
Cattle fair to begin Tuesday in DG Khan35 minutes ago
-
Orangi Trade Association delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Conference on interfaith harmony begins at IUB45 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest a drug smuggler55 minutes ago
-
41,300 Kashmiris booked under BJP’s rule since 2015 in IIOJK55 minutes ago
-
Around 700 more paramilitary companies to be deployed in IIOJK55 minutes ago
-
Judo trials held1 hour ago