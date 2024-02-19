Open Menu

Senate Passes IIU Bill 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Senate passes IIU bill 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Senate on Monday passed a bill of the International Islamic University, (Amendment) bill-2023, with a majority vote after a clause-by-clause reading of the bill.

The bill moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, was aimed at ensuring faculty representation in the decision-making process of the university.

The amendment was needed as unlike other universities, the IIU Islamabad currently lacked this fundamental requirement. The legislation recognized the importance of teachers in the decision-making process of public sector universities.

This bill would help address the gap by providing elected faculty members with effective representation in decision-making syndicates and boards.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Vote Reading International Islamic University

