Senate Passes Medical Teaching Institutes Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Senate passes Medical Teaching Institutes Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate on Friday passed the bill to reorganize the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021 and National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021.

Both the bills were presented in the Senate by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, which were passed by the members of the parliament with the majority.

The Senate also passed the bill further to amend the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 [The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021]. The bill was moved by Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The House passed the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 [The Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2021]. The bill was moved by Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The Senate also adopted the motion moved by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani that the bill further to amend the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act, 1965 [The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2019], as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within ninety days of its laying in the National Assembly, should be considered in a joint sitting.

More Stories From Pakistan

