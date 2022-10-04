- Home
Senate Passes Motion Authorizing Chairman To Nominate Members In Parliamentary Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday passed a motion authorizing the Chairman Senate for nominating members in parliamentary committee constituted for law reforms.
State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the motion which was unanimously passed by the House.
It is pertinent to mention that National Assembly had also passed the motion authorizing the speaker for nomination of MNAs in this committee. The committee would make deliberations on law reforms.