Senate passes motion to suspend question hour for two sittings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate passed a motion on Wednesday to suspend question hour for the sittings on 15,16 July 2020.

The motion under Rule 263 was moved by the Leader of the House Dr. Shehzad Waseem which was passed by the House.

As per motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate 2012, the requirement of Rule 41 of the said Rules regarding question hour was dispensed with till July 16, 2020.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said that there is notice requirement of eight-days for the questions hour session and the period is incomplete so far.

Following this reason, he said that question hour has been suspended.