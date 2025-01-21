Senate Passes National Commission On The Status Of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM
The Senate of Pakistan has passed the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aimed at improving the clarity and functionality of the existing legislation governing the commission's operations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan has passed the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aimed at improving the clarity and functionality of the existing legislation governing the commission's operations.
The bill, introduced by the Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, seeks to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.
The key objective of the amendment is to refine the framework under which the commission exercises its authority, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of its efforts to address gender equality issues in the country.
By ensuring a clearer understanding of the commission’s role and powers, the amendments are expected to streamline the commission’s operations and strengthen its capacity to carry out its mandate.
The passage of the bill marks a significant step towards better governance and the promotion of women’s rights in Pakistan.
The amendments are seen as a proactive measure to improve the implementation of policies that impact the status of women in society.
Recent Stories
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates Police Training Schoo ..3 minutes ago
-
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- South Sudan nations cl ..4 minutes ago
-
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns4 minutes ago
-
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees10 minutes ago
-
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor10 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities10 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts commemorative event on 100th anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali3 minutes ago
-
4th annual parents' day to be held on Jan 233 minutes ago
-
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organizes seminar on humanitarian journalism at ..3 minutes ago