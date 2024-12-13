Senate Passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024 Unanimously
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Senate on Friday passed the National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024 unanimously with certain amendments.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of the Minister for Interior piloted the bill in the House.
The bill aimed at transforming the National Forensics Agency (NFA) project into a full-fledged, independent agency in order to enhance forensic capabilities across Pakistan.
Sharing the details, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that through NFA, the existing conventional forensic labs and establishing a digital forensic lab would also provide services to all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and government/private forensics labs.
He said establishing an independent NFA in Pakistan is essential to address the challenges arising from the current fragmented forensic services that lead to inconsistent standards and capabilities across the country.
The minister said that currently there was a forensic laboratory in Lahore which was set up by the incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2010. The laboratory had already overloaded and there was need of the hour that all provincial governments should also include setting up such labs in their respective provinces, he added.
He said that setting up a state-of-the-art forensic laboratory would also help eradicating crimes.
Senators Qurat ul Anin Marri and Zamir Hussain Ghumro moved their amendments which were passed by the House.
APP/raz-szm
