Senate passes Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Tuesday passed the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2023 as reported by the Standing Committee.

Minister of Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on behalf of Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah piloted the bill in the House.

The object and reason of the bill says, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was established in 1964 and is working as a body corporate vide PCRWR Act, 2007 under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

According to PCRWR Act, 2007, the rules of PCRWR shall have provisions for a two-track appointment: contractual and permanent which is a complicated way of recruitment as it allows the advertisement of a specific post twice.

In order to make the recruitment process simple and much more transparent the amendment is proposed in the Act.