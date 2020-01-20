UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Regulation Of Generation, Transmission, Distribution Bill 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Senate passes Regulation of Generation, Transmission, Distribution Bill 2019

The Senate on Monday passed the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019 unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019 unanimously.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz moved the bill to amend the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 [The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019] in the House.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says that the competency of senior management of the regulatory body is of vital importance as it establishes a vision and policy for the provision of services, strategies and plans for delivery. The amendment in this Act aims at strengthening the administration of the regulator in power Sector.

Hence, the criterion prescribed in the proposed amendment for the appointment of the Members and Chairman are made explicit according to the position they hold, rather than mere representation of the provinces.

Furthermore, age prescribed for the appointments of the Members and the Chairman is proposed as per logical availability in market to engage the work force for the same.

Meanwhile, the House adopted two motion to withdraw two bills including the Foreign Private Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the board of Investment (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The House also adopted the motion moved by Senator Sirajul Haq that the joint sitting be considered the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2019 passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within 90 days.

