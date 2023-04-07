Senate passes resolution acknowledging significance of 'World Health Day'

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Friday passed a unanimous resolution acknowledging the significance of 'World Health Day' in promoting the global health awareness.

Presented by Dr. Sania Nishtar, the resolution recognized WHO's critical role in advancing health globally by improving disease prevention and care, addressing health disparities and advocating for investments in strong and sustainable health systems to achieve better health outcomes for all.

It recognized that healthcare remained the topmost priority agenda in the social sector including environmental protection and economic development.

It also emphasized that the goals of development in the country could not be realized without taking steps towards building a healthy nation.

The resolution expressed concerns that a significant size of the country's population that could be contributing to the development and progress had limited access to better healthcare facilities.

It called upon all the stakeholders including Senate to work tirelessly to augment the country's health infrastructure with the focus on quality and affordable healthcare to the citizens.

It also demanded that the government leveraged technical expertise from the WHO and other international health institutions to enhance the country's readiness for outbreaks and emergencies; to bolster the country's capacity to deliver on Sustainable Development Goal 3, including Universal Health Coverage target to deal with climate change related health risks in better ways and improve Pakistan's prospects of realizing the right to health across all segments of society.