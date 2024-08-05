Senate passes resolution against martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against martyrdom of Ismal Haniyeh, condemning the brutal war crimes of Israel against innocent Palestinians.

The mover of the resolution Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the leader of the Muslim world who raised this issue at international level and untied the entire Muslim Ummah.

She said that the world witnessed that all those Muslim leaders were killed one by another for raising their voice against the war crimes of Isreal.

She also condemned the silence of neighboring Muslim countries of Palestine and said that two countries; India and Isreal were creating havoc in the world but no one was there to stop them. She said Isreal is using Indian made ammunition against innocent Palestinians and both countries are supporting each other in their crimes against humanities.

She said the world has witnessed that Pakistan’s enemy Hasina Wajid ran away from Bangladesh and the day will come when Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu will also be on the run soon.

Senator Sherry Rehman speaking in favor of the resolution, said that India and Isreal were the two biggest terrorist countries in the world enjoying impunity and killing innocents in Palestine and Kashmir.

She said that both countries were committing genocide and violating the international order by bombing humanitarian aid.

She said that the response of the world would have been different if such atrocities were committed against any western country.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that both India and Isreal were working on settlers’ colonialism project in Muslim countries.

The resolution passed by the Senate said, "This House expresses profound grief and sorrow on the martyrdom of eminent Hammas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack by Israeli Zionists in Tehran on 31st July, 2024. The House condemns human rights violations and unprovoked bombing of Israel in Beirut and the recent killing of 250 innocent civilians in Palestine in addition to thousands of others. Realizing that Israel is morphing into an international criminal and terrorist entity that is attacking Muslim Nations with impunity; the Senate of Pakistan strongly recommends that all countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and particularly Muslim countries to counter and restrain Israeli from its terrorist agenda and ensure lifting of siege of Gaza to provide immediate assistance to the starving and injured civilians and halting of bombing at Gaza on immediate basis."