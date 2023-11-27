Senate passes resolution, asking for addressing concerns in Dasu, Diamer Bhasha Dams regions

The Senate on Monday passed a resolution expressing deep concern over the present situation emerging in the areas of the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams and asked for recruitment in the said projects as per the quota fixed for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Senate on Monday passed a resolution expressing deep concern over the present situation emerging in the areas of the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams and asked for recruitment in the said projects as per the quota fixed for them.

The resolution was tabled by Muhammad Talha Mahmood.

The resolution further said that the salary of persons working on the said projects should not be less than the minimum wage, i.e., Rupees thirty-two thousand per month, as fixed by the Government in the budget for the current fiscal year.

It also emphasized that the laborers working on those projects should be paid at least Rs. 1500 per day, following the Government policy.

Additionally, the resolution urged the government to provide compensation to all the affectees of those projects under the “chola package.

”

It further said that the Government should take all necessary steps to utilize the amount allocated for the construction of roads, schools, and other facilities in the affected areas in consultation with local elders of Kohistan on a merit basis.

The resolution demanded that necessary funds be released, and that work on the Kandia Valley road should be expedited and completed at the earliest.

It also stressed that the amount fixed for welfare works should be utilized for the welfare of the people in those areas with the consultation of local elders.

Moreover, the resolution said that reasonable demands of the people should be accepted and fulfilled so that the work on those projects may be completed amicably without any hurdles.

APP/zah-muk-raz