Senate passes resolution condemning illegal Indian moves in IOK

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Senate on Friday has unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by India led by Narendra Modi and the RSS gang he represents.The resolution was moved by Leader of House Shibli Faraz.The resolution reads that the annexation is an attempt by India to change the demography of occupied Kashmir as part of their racist and fascist agenda.The resolution noted that this annexation is an attempt to undermine the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions which accept the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.The resolution also observed that in pursuance of racist and fascist agenda, which is inspired by Nazi Germany, the regime of Narendra Modi is committing another grave crime against humanity by turning Occupied Kashmir into the world's biggest and most brutal concentration camp with complete lockdown and closing of all communication links besides, arresting, kidnapping, martyring and raping thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The resolution welcomed the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir and reaffirmation by the UN Security General of commitment to Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir.It also expressed appreciation of the positions taken by friends like China and Turkey as well as Iran whose Parliament also passed a resolution in support of Kashmiri people.The resolution expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit and determination.The House urged the government and all other relevant stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy on Kashmir.It also expressed appreciation to other Parliaments, civil society, media and human rights organizations who supported the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of Kashmir.