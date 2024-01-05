Senate passes resolution demanding election schedule for 8th February be postponed

(@Abdulla99267510)

The resolution moved by Dilawar Khan alluded to the cold weather conditions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surge in terror incidents in the country, stressing this delay aims to protect and uphold the constitutional rights to political participation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) The Senate today passed a resolution demanding the election schedule for the 8th February be postponed to facilitate effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades in the electioneering process.

The resolution noted that conducting elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for the election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of the fundamental rights to vote and political participation as safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan.

The resolution urged the Election Commission to promptly implement the postponement and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of election on the revised date. It said the election commission shall engage proactively with the relevant stakeholders, political parties and communities to address their concerns and foster an environment conducive to free and fair elections.

The resolution expressed confidence in the ability of the Election Commission to effectively manage and oversee the revised election schedule ensuring the integrity and fairness of the election process.

On behalf of the government, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi opposed the resolution.