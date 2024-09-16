Open Menu

Senate Passes Resolution Demanding Sept 7 As Finality Of Prophethood Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously passed the resolution demanding the government to declare official celebration of the of Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Day on September 7th as a national holiday in connection with the day of declaration of Qadianis as non-Muslims.

The 12th meeting of the 342nd Senate Session started almost 11 minutes late with the recitation of the Holy Quran under Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair.

Senator Atta-ur-Rehman of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) moved the resolution stating: “Commemorating the historical day of September 7, 1974; the day when the Parliament of Pakistan unanimously declared Qadianis as a non-Muslims minority; Noting that indeed that day was historical not just for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world as the long sustained struggle of the Muslims ultimately became successful; Realizing that it is imperative to highlight and remember the historical moments, the Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government that the day may be celebrated officially and be declared as a national holiday.

Speaking on the motion, he said the Day was historic as the Parliament put a bulwark against the invaders on the sanctity of the Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The occasion demanded the government to create awareness among the young generation, by declaring it a national holiday, on the matter of critical religious importance, he added.

Maulana Atta underlined that the Parliament session continued for 13 consecutive days to declare these rebel Qadianis as non-Muslims. “The government should announce medals for those Parliamentarians who played crucial role in ensuring protection of the Finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) to remember their meritorious contributions for islam,” the JUI-F Senator said.

The Senate session was prorogued without taking up the remaining agenda of two amendment bills.

APP/qsr-ajb-tmg

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate World Parliament Young May September Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan