Senate Passes Resolution Demanding Sept 7 As Finality Of Prophethood Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously passed the resolution demanding the government to declare official celebration of the of Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Day on September 7th as a national holiday in connection with the day of declaration of Qadianis as non-Muslims.
The 12th meeting of the 342nd Senate Session started almost 11 minutes late with the recitation of the Holy Quran under Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair.
Senator Atta-ur-Rehman of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) moved the resolution stating: “Commemorating the historical day of September 7, 1974; the day when the Parliament of Pakistan unanimously declared Qadianis as a non-Muslims minority; Noting that indeed that day was historical not just for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world as the long sustained struggle of the Muslims ultimately became successful; Realizing that it is imperative to highlight and remember the historical moments, the Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government that the day may be celebrated officially and be declared as a national holiday.
”
Speaking on the motion, he said the Day was historic as the Parliament put a bulwark against the invaders on the sanctity of the Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The occasion demanded the government to create awareness among the young generation, by declaring it a national holiday, on the matter of critical religious importance, he added.
Maulana Atta underlined that the Parliament session continued for 13 consecutive days to declare these rebel Qadianis as non-Muslims. “The government should announce medals for those Parliamentarians who played crucial role in ensuring protection of the Finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) to remember their meritorious contributions for islam,” the JUI-F Senator said.
The Senate session was prorogued without taking up the remaining agenda of two amendment bills.
