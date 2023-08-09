Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) The Senate has passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure timely preparations for the upcoming general elections in accordance with the Constitution.

The resolution was introduced by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who emphasized the need for all state institutions to support the ECP in conducting the elections.

This development coincides with the government's plan to dissolve the National Assembly ahead of schedule, triggering the requirement for elections to be held within 90 days.

The resolution references the Supreme Court's ruling that elections under Article 224 of the Constitution are mandatory, regardless of the National Assembly's tenure.

It also highlights the responsibility of a caretaker government in overseeing the electoral process. The Senate's resolution emphasizes the ECP's role in ensuring timely elections and calls for support from all state institutions.

While some PML-N leaders have hinted at potential delays, the Defence Minister indicated that elections would likely take place in November.